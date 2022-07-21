Telangana Congress holds massive rally in Hyderabad as Sonia Gandhi to attend ED probe

In the wake of AICC chief Sonia Gandhi being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi, Congress ranks have taken up a protest program in Hyderabad. TPCC President Revanth Reddy led a massive rally from Indira Gandhi statue on Necklace Road to Enforcement Directorate office in Basheerbagh.



Later, they staged a dharna at the ED office. On this occasion, many leaders said that the central government was acting in a partisan manner against the Congress party. Revanth Reddy expressed his concern that cases were being made illegally and Sonia Gandhi was being harassed.



CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, MLC Jeevan Reddy along with MLAs and MPs will participate in this program. Sonia Gandhi left her residence in Delhi at 11.30 am on Thursday (July 21) for the ED investigation along with Priyanka Gandhi. Congress workers who have already reached there in large numbers are raising slogans against the BJP government and Narendra Modi.



Both the Houses of Parliament also debated on this issue. When the Lok Sabha started, the members of the opposition started protesting that the central government was taking partisan actions against the opposition. The Speaker adjourned the House in the chaotic situation.