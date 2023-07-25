Live
- A funky love promo from ‘Tillu Square’ garners youth attention; announces first single
- Telangana’s tomato farmer earns Rs 2 crore
- Elon Musk might be sued for rebranding Twitter to X.com soon: All details
- Warangal to bear brunt of heavy rains today
- Rare record: ‘Baby’ beats ‘Sarileru..,’ ‘Sakaru Vari..’ and ‘Sarainodu’
- Hyderabad: Brain dead girl’s organs donated to save lives!
- Driver killed as ambulance turns turtle after hitting divider in Hyd
- Apple to bring a truly bezel-less and notch-free iPhone display
- Missing IIT Hyderabad student found dead
- Intensity of rain to increase in Odisha
Just In
A funky love promo from ‘Tillu Square’ garners youth attention; announces first single
Telangana’s tomato farmer earns Rs 2 crore
Elon Musk might be sued for rebranding Twitter to X.com soon: All details
Warangal to bear brunt of heavy rains today
Rare record: ‘Baby’ beats ‘Sarileru..,’ ‘Sakaru Vari..’ and ‘Sarainodu’
Hyderabad: Brain dead girl’s organs donated to save lives!
Telangana DGP holds meet with his counterparts
Highlights
Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar held an inter-state DGP conference on LWE at Hyderabad. It was attended by Rajnish Seth DGP Maharashtra, Ashok Juneja DGP...
Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar held an inter-state DGP conference on LWE at Hyderabad. It was attended by Rajnish Seth DGP Maharashtra, Ashok Juneja DGP Chattisgarh, Rajender Reddy DGP, AP CRPF IG Charu Sinha, Senior officers from Intelligence Bureau Govt of India, Anil Kumar ADG Int, Prabhaker Rao Chief of Ops, Vijay Kumar ADG Greyhounds, Sanjay Jain ADG law order, Rajeev Meena IPS, and teams from all neighbouring States.
Emphasis was laid on information sharing, joint training, and joint operations.
The meeting discussed various issues regarding the left-wing extremism and the efforts made by the governments to contain extremist activities in the states.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS