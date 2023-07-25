Telangana DGP holds meet with his counterparts

Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar held an inter-state DGP conference on LWE at Hyderabad. It was attended by Rajnish Seth DGP Maharashtra, Ashok Juneja DGP Chattisgarh, Rajender Reddy DGP, AP CRPF IG Charu Sinha, Senior officers from Intelligence Bureau Govt of India, Anil Kumar ADG Int, Prabhaker Rao Chief of Ops, Vijay Kumar ADG Greyhounds, Sanjay Jain ADG law order, Rajeev Meena IPS, and teams from all neighbouring States.

Emphasis was laid on information sharing, joint training, and joint operations.

The meeting discussed various issues regarding the left-wing extremism and the efforts made by the governments to contain extremist activities in the states.

