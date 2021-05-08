Telangana extends night curfew till May 15

Hyderabad: The State Government, which is grappling with a massive surge of Covid-19 cases and shortage of vaccine, has announced extension of night curfew till May 15 and also imposed new guidelines like banning social, political and sports gatherings.

In its latest guidelines issued on Friday, the Telangana government said that the night curfew, which will begin at 9 pm to continue till 5 am, will stay in force till May 15.

It also said that only 100 people will be allowed in marriages and wedding ceremonies while the limit has been restricted to 20 in funerals and cremations, adding that it will be mandatory for people to follow appropriate Covid behaviour.

The State Government has imposed restrictions stipulating that marriage related gatherings should ensure physical distancing and those attending the wedding must wear masks and follow other Covid protocols. The maximum number of persons allowed for wedding should not exceed 100, according to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

Funeral-related gatherings should ensure physical distancing and those taking part in it must wear masks and follow other Covid-related protocols, with the maximum number of persons allowed not exceeding 20.

The State Government has issued these restrictions keeping in view the rise in the number of Covid cases across the State and the observations of the High Court in the matter.

All the Collectors, Commissioners of Police, Superintendents of Police in the State were asked to strictly implement the orders.

Since the number of Covid cases in the country has been showing a rising trend for the last few weeks, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued an order laying down guidelines for the effective control of Covid facilitating the States to impose Iocal restrictions to prevent the spread of Covid based on assessment of the situation.