Telangana FM Harish Rao directs officials to clear dues of Sugarcane Farmers
Hyderabad: Finance Minister Harish Rao has directed the officials to immediately pay the pending bills to the sugarcane farmers who supplied sugarcane to the Trident Sugar Factory in Sangareddy district. The factory owes Rs. 12.05 crores to the farmers.
Harish Rao was addressing a review meeting on the pending bills at his residence in Hyderabad on Sunday. He expressed anger that the factory owner had previously promised to pay the money by June 25 but has not yet done so. He also directed the officials to pay the pending dues to the employees immediately.
Harish Rao warned that if the factory does not pay the pending bills on time, its properties will be auctioned and the money will be used to pay the farmers. He also said that the factory's license will be cancelled and the zone will be removed if they are negligent.
The minister asked the factory management in writing to provide a timeline for the payment of the pending bills. State Handloom Corporation Chairman Chinta Prabhakar, DCMS Chairman Sivakumar, CDC Chairman Umakant Patil, Sangareddy District Sugar Cane Officer Rajasekhar, RDO Venkat Reddy, Atma Committee Chairman Penta Reddy, and officials from various departments participated in the meeting.