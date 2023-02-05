Telangana Govt decides to end Budget session on Feb 12

Hyderabad: Much to the disappointment of the opposition parties, the Government has decided to end the Budget session on February 12. The opposition parties during the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting on Friday had demanded that there should be at least 20 to 25 working days.

Speaker P Srinivas Reddy placed on record the decisions taken by the BAC led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday.

The Government on Saturday completed the discussion on motion of thanks to the Governor's address so as to enable the presentation of the State Budget on Monday.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao will present the budget. Tuesday will be a holiday so that the legislators can read the budget papers in detail and participate in the general discussion on Wednesday. From February 9 to 12 the Assembly would discuss demands for grants of various departments.

On February 11, supplementary estimates of the expenditure for 2022-2023 would be presented to the House followed by discussion. On the last day, the Assembly would pass the appropriation bills.