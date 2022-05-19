Telangana Govt jacks up liquor prices, Hopes to generate Rs 100 cr

Hyderabad: Anticipating a big financial crunch due to ban on borrowings from financial institutions, the Telangana government has increased liquor prices. Officials said beer prices would go up by Rs 20 and whisky and other brands will cost more by Rs 10 to Rs 20.

State Excise and Prohibition department officials said the increase of liquor prices will come into effect immediately. It is estimated that the government will generate Rs 100 crore additional income through liquor sales every month. The licensed wine shop dealers have been asked to hike the price of liquor stocks purchased in advance and pay the same to the department. The Excise officials will visit all wine shops and inspect liquor stocks. It may be mentioned that the Centre recently stopped the State government from seeking borrowings from the RBI and other financial institutions. The Centre raised doubts on the excess borrowings from the State-owned corporations.

A senior official said, "The government was struggling to meet the financial needs; enhancement of liquor prices is one of the main options before the government to generate additional revenues."