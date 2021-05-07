Telangana govt. to set up 5 oxygen plants around Hyderabad

With the country reeling under immense oxygen crisis due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, the Telangana government decided to set up five oxygen plants in and around Hyderabad. The oxygen plants will be installed at Siddipet, Sangareddy, Medak districts including one in Gajwel and Jogipet.



The officials on Thursday inspected the land to set up the plants which are said to be available within three months.



At present, the state is procuring oxygen from Odisha. On Tuesday, Telangana received 60.23 metric tons of liquid oxygen from Odisha. The oxygen was brought to Telangana in specially arranged trains which delivered it to Hyderabad in a span of 31 hours.



After the oxygen tankers reached Hyderabad, a special green channel was created by the traffic police to reach tankers to Gandhi Hospital in the shortest time. The tankers from Bala Nagar to Gandhi hospital covering almost 11.7 Km were transported in 15 minutes on Tuesday.





