Telangana: Graduates' MLC election on March 14

Telangana Graduate MLC Elections 2021: The schedule for graduates' MLC election has been released. The election commission will announce the election notification on February 16. The polling for Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad and Khammam-Warangal-Nalgonda graduates' constituency on March 14. The counting of votes will be held on March 17.





The last date for filing nominations is February 23. The nominations forms will be verified on February 24 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is February 26.



The voter enrollment for the election has been completed around 5,17,883 voters will exercise their vote in Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad graduates' constituency. The number of voters enrolment has doubled compared to the last election when 2.3 lakh people were enrolled as voters.

It is learned that the highest number of voters are from Rangareddy district with 88,358 followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri and Hyderabad with 77,349 and 64,224 voters respectively.

The election will be held in nine districts which include Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba Gadwal, Narayanpet, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Medchal Malkajgiri and Hyderabad under Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad constituency.