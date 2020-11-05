Telangana HC raises concern over rise in missing cases in Hyderabad

The Telangana High Court on Thursday vented out anger and questioned the police on the rise in missing cases in the city. The court was dealing with the petition filed against the missing cases in the city.

The petition stated that around 8,000 people have gone missing between 2014 and 2019 and all they belonged to SC/ST and other backward classes. The government counsel told the court that they are taking action against the missing cases and have also launched SHE teams, darpan app, Women protection cell, operation muskan.

However, the court asked the government about its plan on curbing the missing cases in the state and adjourned the matter to December 10. Meanwhile, the government counsel told the court that a detailed report will be submitted to the court on December 3.

It is learned that around 203 people had gone missing in the last week. On October 26, 65 missing cases were recorded, 62 on October 27, 65 on October 28 and 11 on October 29.