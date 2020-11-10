Telangana High Court allows AP government to pay money to Agri Gold depositors

Hyderabad : A division bench of Telangana High Court on Monday heard a batch of petitions filed by Telangana Agri Gold Depositors and Agents Welfare Association and others seeking a CBI probe into Agri Gold scam and return of the money to over 32 lakh depositors spread across several States, including Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The division bench comprising Justices MS Ramachandra Rao and Challa Kodandaram has allowed the Andhra Pradesh government to pay the depositors under Rs 20,000 (Rupees Twenty Thousand only).

Andhra Pradesh Advocate General Subramaniam Sriram informed the Court that Central Investigation Department will collect the details of depositors through Ward Secretariat. The details collected will be examined by CID DSP and concerned Revenue Divisional Officer.

Secretary of the District Judicial Service Commission, Collector, CID SP will certify the applications. For eligible depositors, the government will deposit the amount in the bank accounts of depositors through the concerned Collectorate, AG said.

The Telangana High Court has directed the AP government to complete the distribution process by March 31. A petition has been filed by the TS government to transfer the Agri Gold case to the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

The bench held that the administrative power to transfer the case would be vested with Chief Justice of Telangana High Court. AP Advocate General sought two weeks deadline, for which the High Court bench consented.

Meanwhile, Andhra Bank and the State Bank of India brought to the notice of the High Court that their petitions on assets auction were pending. The High Court bench replied that it will hear the matter on November 12, 2020.