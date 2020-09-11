Telangana High Court asks government to report on action against flex, hoardings

Hyderabad: The High Court on Thursday directed the State government to submit what steps have been taken regarding flexi boards.

The Bench of Chief Justice Bench was hearing a PIL filed by KN Saikumar that alleged that the State government is not taking stringent steps for banning flex and hoardings made of single-use plastic viz., vinyl and PVC by implementing the Plastic Waste Management Rules 2016.

Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan pointed out that, we have a number of judgments of the Supreme Court and other High Courts stating this cannot be allowed.

What steps have been taken, until the law, it is now becoming legal for using a single plastic and to have hoardings mirror flexis. The Court directed Advocate General BS Prasad to file a counter affidavit within three weeks in this regard.

The Court adjourned the matter to October 1.

Access to temple cannot be stopped: High Court



The High Court on Thursday directed officials to ensure that people have access to Sri Matha Nalla Pochamma Temple at Tirumalagiri without restriction. The High Court Chief Justice Bench was a PIL filed by one C Dinesh Kumar and four others alleging that the temple of the Goddess Sri Matha Nalla Pochamma Temple at Tirumalagiri, Secunderabad which was a subject temple was established in the year 1962 with high blue sheets. But now by locking the same completely restricting the entry and exit of the devotees by the respondents Kanukula Padma Reddy and Two others.

Chief Justice pointed out that why the blue sheets fencing erected in the temple and do find access to the temple has been stopped. The Bench directed the Secunderabad Cantonment Board , Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Zone, Secunderabad to inspect the subject property, in case they find that access of the people to the temple has been stopped, they are directed to ensure that it has peaceful access to the temple immediately. The court asked the officials to file report by September 24.