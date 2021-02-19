Telangana High Court asks government to submit report on Peddapalli killing

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday asked the State government to submit a report on the murder of advocate couple, Gattu Vaman Rao and Nagamani. A division bench of the court asked the government to complete its investigation into the incident in a time-bound manner and arrest the accused.

The bench said that the killing of the advocates was posing a threat to the faith reposed in it by people.

It asked the government to take steps for the continuation of people's faith. Observing that the double murders were condemnable, it said the incident had shocked everybody. The bench adjourned the case hearing to March 1.

Meanwhile, members of all bar associations across the State boycotted work in all courts, including the HC, condemning the 'horrible' murders of the advocate couple.

Advocates took out rallies at several places and staged road blockade programmes. The road blockade in front of Ranga Reddy court on the Dilsukhnagar-LB Nagar highway led to huge traffic jam. The police took the advocates into preventive custody.