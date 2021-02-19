X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Telangana High Court asks government to submit report on Peddapalli killing

Telangana High Court
x

Telangana High Court

Highlights

The Telangana High Court on Thursday asked the State government to submit a report on the murder of advocate couple, Gattu Vaman Rao and Nagamani. A division bench of the court asked the government to complete its investigation into the incident in a time-bound manner and arrest the accused.

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday asked the State government to submit a report on the murder of advocate couple, Gattu Vaman Rao and Nagamani. A division bench of the court asked the government to complete its investigation into the incident in a time-bound manner and arrest the accused.

The bench said that the killing of the advocates was posing a threat to the faith reposed in it by people.

It asked the government to take steps for the continuation of people's faith. Observing that the double murders were condemnable, it said the incident had shocked everybody. The bench adjourned the case hearing to March 1.

Meanwhile, members of all bar associations across the State boycotted work in all courts, including the HC, condemning the 'horrible' murders of the advocate couple.

Advocates took out rallies at several places and staged road blockade programmes. The road blockade in front of Ranga Reddy court on the Dilsukhnagar-LB Nagar highway led to huge traffic jam. The police took the advocates into preventive custody.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X