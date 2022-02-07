Telangana High Court CJ, Pawan Kalyan visit Statue of Equality

Hyderabad: State High Court Chief Justice, Justice Sathish Chandra Sarma, and high court judges, justices Ponaganti Naveen Rao, Abhishek Reddy, Andhra Pradesh State Assembly Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupati, TTD Executive Officer Jawahar Reddy paid a visit to the 'Statue of Equality on Sunday, and received blessings from Tridandi Chinna Srimannarayana Ramanuja Jeeyar Swamy.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan and former Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Nadendla Manohar visited Sri Ramanagari on Sunday. After receiving blessings from Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, he said the mission of Chinna Jeeyar Swamy has come true with the unveiling of the 216-feet Statue of Equality to spread the message of Ramanuja. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiling the Statue is a good sign and the statue will continue to inspire the message of Ramanuja for future generations.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will reach Shamshabad airport at 4.30 pm and proceeded to Sri Ramanagari to take part in the 1000-years birth celebrations of Ramanuja today. After participating in the celebrations, he is expected to reach Tadepalli, by 9.05 pm on the same day.

So far, the confirmed schedules of the VVIPs who are to visit the Statue of Equality and take part in the celebrations include Union Home Minister Amit Shah (on February 8), RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (February 9), Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (February 10). Union Minister for Roads Nitin Gadkari, President of India Ramnath Kovind and Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu are likely to visit on February 11, 12 and 13, respectively.

On Sunday evening Adhivaasa Homam was performed for Uthsava Murthis (ceremonial idols) which are going to be consecrated at different Divysdesams (Miniature temples of 108 temples).

As part of the same, "Thathva nyaasa Homam" is performed in all the 1035 kundas where Sri Lakshminarayna Sahastra Kunda Maha Yagnya is underway. "Sayyaadhivaasam and Dhaanya:dhivaasam are performed with various kinds of grains, flowers and fruits.

