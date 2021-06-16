Telangana is not 'jagir' of KCR to sell government lands: Chada Venkat Reddy

Basheerbagh: State CPI secretary Chada Venkat Reddy on Tuesday made it clear that Telangana was not a 'jagir' of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to sell government lands.

He made the remark while addressing the CPI activists at a dharna held in front of TSIIC office on the premises of Parishrama Bhavan here. The dharna was held demanding the State government to stop the e-auction of lands.

The CPI activists carried placards and shouted slogans to stop the sale of government lands and demanded to distribute them to landless poor. Reddy described the sale of government lands in the rich State as 'worst act' of government . He said the State was taking lakhs of crores of loans from the open market and earning crores from the sale of government lands.

The CPI leader claimed that the government treasury was empty despite mobilising so much money. He criticised the CM for turning the State "into a pile of debt and selling government lands worth billions to cover up his financial sins in an attempt to attract national attention to Telangana".

He asserted that government lands were public lands. "They should be used for public purposes only. KCR had no right to sell government lands.

It is shameful for the CM to continue to rule by selling the government lands". Reddy demanded the government to stop sale of its lands and protected them. State CPI secretariat member V S Bose questioned motive of the government to sell lands and raise funds to get out of financial crisis.