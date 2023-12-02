Telangana: Liquor shops to remain closed during counting process tomorrow

The Hyderabad City Police Commissioner, Sandeep Shandilya, has announced restrictions including closure of liquor outlets at the counting centers during the vote counting process. The restrictions will be in effect from 6 am on the 3rd of August to 6 am on the 4th of August. Section 144 has been imposed at these locations, which means that gatherings of more than five people are not allowed.



Additionally, it is prohibited to carry sticks, batons, explosives, or weapons at the counting centers. The use of microphones, music systems, and making speeches is also not permitted. Taking prohibited photos, displaying symbols or placards, and making speeches that incite caste hatred or create conflicts between communities are also forbidden.

Furthermore, the City Police Commissioner has ordered the closure of liquor shops on Sunday during the vote counting process.