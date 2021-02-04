Telangana: Night temperatures falling appreciably

Begumpet: The night temperatures continued to fall appreciably ranging from -2.1 to -4 degrees Celsius in some parts of the state on account of

mainly low-level Easterlies/ North-Easterlies prevailing during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday. The IMD bulletin said while there was no large change in the temperatures in most parts, they were below normal in some areas of the State.

The forecast for Hyderabad on Thursday is fog/mist in the morning and partly cloudy sky later, with the night temperature of 16 degrees Celsius. The City will have minimum temperatures of 17,17, 18,18 and 18 deg C respectively during feb.5 and 9. According to the bulletin, they were markedly below normal by -5 deg C or less in some other parts. The lowest minimum temperature of 9.2 degrees Celsius, which was 0.5 degrees less than the previous day, was recorded in Adilabad. The other night temperatures recorded in Telangana were: Ramagundam 11.9, Dundigal 13.8, Hakimpet& Nizamabad 15 each, Medak 15.5, Hanamkonda 16, Bhadrachalam 16.4, Mahbubnagar 17.4, Nalgonda 18.4 and Khammam 18.6.

Bhadrachalam was slightly hot recording the day's highest of 33 degrees Celsius, one degree more than Tuesday. The other temperatures recorded were: Nizamabad 32.5, Khammam & Medak 32.2 each, Nalgonda 32, Mahbubnagar 31.8, Ramagundam 31.6, Adilabad 30.8, Hanamkonda 30, Hyderabad 29.7, Hakimpet&Dundigal 29.6 each.

The day temperatures in Hyderabad during February 4-9 would be 30, 30,30, 31, 31, and 30 respectively, with the outlook of fog or mist on February 8 and 9.