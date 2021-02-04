Telangana: Officials inspect Wakf properties

Attapur: Telangana State Wakf Board Chairman Mohammed Saleem, along with the Revenue department, police officers and Wakf Board officials, inspected the various Wakf properties in Attapur on Wednesday. These include Dargah Hazrath Syed Ibrahim Hussaini, Qutb Shahi Mosque and graveyard, religious institution Qutbshahi near Mushk Mahal and Dargah Hazarth Mir Mahmood Sahab Pahadi.

Mohammed Saleem said that there are several court cases are pending in the various courts and Wakf Board has engaged the services of senior advocate in the Court to protect the Wakf properties. "For cancellation of the illegal sale deeds the Wakf Board has initiated action and the board has addressed letter to GHMC to demolish the illegal construction and to book the criminal cases against the encroachers," he said.

As part of securing the properties, the Wakf Board Chairman said, the officials removed the illegal fencing (blue sheet) at Dargah Hazarat Meer Mahmood Sahab Pahadi in Attapur of 10,000 sq yards land near Dargah gate. He directed the officials to conduct joint survey of the Wakf properties in Attapur, along with revenue and Wakf officers, to find out the extent of encroachments and initiate action against encroachers.