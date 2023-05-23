Telangana Police launches CDEW centres for women and children safety

Rangareddy: In a concerted effort to prioritise the well-being of women and children, the Telangana police department, led by Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Ravindra inaugurated the Centre for Development and Empowerment of Women (CDEW) counseling across multiple police stations in Cyberabad on Monday.

These newly established CDEW centres, strategically situated at Alwal, Petbasheerabad, and Jeedimetla police stations, have been designed to offer comprehensive support and guidance to individuals grappling with family disputes, facilitating the pursuit of harmonious resolutions.

Addressing the gathering, Commissioner of Police underscored the pivotal role of the “Safe City Project” and emphasised the significance of the CDEW centres in addressing family-related issues. He expressed his unwavering belief that these centres would expedite the resolution of cases pertaining to the safety of women and children. Recognising the inherent challenges of life’s journey, CP underscored the importance of the CDEW centres in fostering understanding and preserving family bonds.

Through the provision of counseling sessions, these centres will endeavor to prevent separations and facilitate productive resolutions for individuals seeking assistance amidst family conflicts. To ensure the efficacy of the counseling services, each CDEW centre is staffed with two seasoned counselors who will guide and support those in need. Additionally, as part of this initiative, an audiovisual (AV) vehicle has been launched to raise awareness about women's issues and child safety.

Looking ahead, plans are already underway to establish CDEW centres in Moinabad, Rajendranagar, Shamshabad, and RC puram police stations. CPreiterated the unwavering commitment of the Cyberabad Police, emphasizing that their motto, “Your safety is our responsibility,”epitomises their dedication to the welfare of the community.

Women and Children Safety Wing DCP Nithika Pant, Medchal Traffic DCP DV Srinivasa Rao, Petbasheerabad ACP Ramalingaraju, Medchal Law and Order ACP Venkat Reddy, Medchal Traffic ACP Venkat Reddy, and various inspectors and staff members from diverse police stations graced the occasion with their presence.