Telangana Rashtra Samithi Vidyarthi fires failure salvo at BJP

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi Vidyarthi, the student wing of TRS on Saturday said that BJP leaders lacked commitment on the implementation of The Economic Weaker Section (EBC) Reservations.



Addressing a press conference here at Telangana Bhavan TRSV president Gellu Srinivas Yadav said that have no right to demand implementation of EBC reservations. He said that the EBC reservations were not implemented even in BJP ruled States. The BJP leaders have no commitments towards the OBCs, alleged Srinivas Yadav. There is not even one professor from the OBC in the Benarus Hindu University, which is in the Constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There are 40 Central universities in the country but there are only nine professors belonging to OBC community, said Yadav.

The TRS leader said that because of non-implementation of 27 per cent OBC reservations in NEET 11,027 students could not get seat. The Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, along with BC organisations had demanded separate ministry for BCs on several occasions so that countrywide BCs would get justice, recalled Yadav.

Yadav alleged that the BJP and ABVP leaders had given a call to lay seige Ministers' quarters to hide their failures.