Telangana Rising team wraps up Singapore tour; heads to Davos

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy led the ‘Telangana Rising’ delegation, which closed its Singapore leg of its two-nation tour with several one-on-one exclusive meetings with major business houses and members of the Singapore Business Federation (SBF).

Along with the IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and officials, the team met and had detailed discussions on various policies, possibilities, and potential of investing in Hyderabad and Telangana. Among other, the team met Pradeepto Biswas, Founder and CEO of Indian Ocean Group; Lim Him Chaun, Country Head, DBS, and Amit Sharma, Group Head - Telecom, DBS; Gautam Banerjee, Senior MD and Chairman, Blackstone Singapore; Peng Wei Tan, Senior MD, Real Estate, Blackstone Singapore; and Omar Shahzad, CEO, Meinhardt Group.

Singapore, Inc, was truly captivated by the matchless ambition, scope, and large-scale comprehensiveness of the Telangana Rising 2050 vision and showed exceptionally positive commitment to becoming a big-time partner in the development and growth. The team is now headed for the World Economic Forum, Davos.