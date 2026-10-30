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Telangana rushes power teams to cyclone-hit AP

In Short

Telangana’s prompt action reflects its commitment to humanitarian aid during natural disasters, rising above regional boundaries.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy
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Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy

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Hyderabad: The Telangana government initiated a major humanitarian effort to support Andhra Pradesh following severe cyclone damage to coastal electrical infrastructure. On Thursday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi telephoned Telangana Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Bhatti Vikramarka to request emergency assistance for power supply restoration across cyclone-affected regions. Bhatti Vikramarka responded positively after consulting Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

N Chandrababu Naidu briefed Bhatti Vikramarka on extensive destruction across Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Eluru, NTR, Guntur, Parvathipuram Manyam, and Alluri Sitharama Raju districts. He explained that heavy rains caused widespread crop loss and destroyed power grids, uprooting over 16,000 electricity poles and leaving hundreds of villages in darkness. Explaining that additional technical manpower, specialized machinery, and equipment were urgently required, N Chandrababu Naidu appealed to the Telangana government for immediate support. Following consultations with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka directed Energy Department Special Chief Secretary Naveen Mittal, TGSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director Jitesh V Patil, and NPDCL Chairman and Managing Director Varun Reddy to mobilize assistance units for Andhra Pradesh.

He instructed officials to arrange full logistical support and undertake relief operations to restore electricity rapidly. Acting on these directions, TGSPDCL CMD Jitesh V Patil dispatched SPDCL technical teams and repair machinery to cyclone-hit areas on Thursday to rebuild damaged electrical lines and poles.

Telangana’s prompt action reflects its commitment to humanitarian aid during natural disasters, rising above regional boundaries. Bhatti Vikramarka’s immediate assistance highlights the fraternal ties between the two Telugu states and their shared cultural bond. The dispatched teams and equipment will significantly accelerate power grid repair in affected districts, helping communities return to normal life.

Patan Afzal Babu
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Patan Afzal Babu

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Patan Afzal Babu is an experienced journalist specializing in political and state Administration. With over 20 years of writing expertise, Afzal Babu contributes new content in the areas of politics and administration. Afzal has completed post-graduation from Hyderabad Central University (with a specialization in Journalism). Afzal Babu is an accomplished writer with a passion for writing political news and breaking news. With over 20 years of experience, Afzal honed skills in various genres, including major crime news. Afzal’s diverse family history and embracing cultures have enriched writing with unique perspectives.

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Telangana ReliefAndhra Pradesh CycloneBhatti VikramarkaPower RestorationCyclone Relief Work
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