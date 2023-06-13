Telangana: State Biodiversity Board unveils plan to preserve natural heritage

Hyderabad: As Telangana celebrates its decennial formation day, The Hans India looks at the various initiatives taken by the Telangana State Biodiversity Board in preserving the flora and fauna of the State. Telangana is home to a rich tapestry of biodiversity, encompassing diverse habitats such as agricultural areas, forests, wastelands, water bodies, and wetlands. With over 2,000 plant species and 5,757 animal species. The Telangana State Biodiversity Board plays a crucial role in preserving and conserving this natural heritage through various initiatives and research projects. For the first time ever in India, Telangana is preparing ‘State Biodiversity Action Plan’ in collaboration with Centre for Innovation in Public Systems (CIPS).

Biodiversity Management Committees (BMCs)

13,426 BMCs established at all local bodies (Gram Panchayats, mandal, municipality, and Zilla Parishad).

Biodiversity Heritage Site

♦ Ameenpur Lake is declared as a biodiversity heritage site

♦ Documentation of various species: 171 bird species, 250 plant species, 9 fish species, 26 aquatic beetles, 41 butterfly species, 33 invertebrate species, 12 amphibians, 13 reptiles, and 9 wild animal species

Telangana State Biodiversity Conservation Initiatives

♦ Conservation Projects

♦ Registration of “Mannanur Cattle” project in collaboration with WASSAN, NGO

♦ Recognition of ‘Tilapia’ fish as the State fish for conserving indigenous aquatic diversity

Threatened Flora and Fauna Conservation status for flora and fauna in Telangana

♦ Flora: 6 endemic species, 25 vulnerable species, 18 endangered species, and 13 critically endangered species.

♦ Threats to flora: habitat loss, over-collection, and livestock grazing

Threatened Fish, Amphibians, Reptiles, Birds, and Mammals

♦ Fish: 5 vulnerable species, 2 endangered species, 1 critically endangered species, and 3 data-deficient species.

♦ Amphibian: 100 percent vulnerable species.

♦ Reptiles: 25 vulnerable species, 3 endangered species, and 8 critically endangered species.

♦ Birds: 2 critically endangered species, 6 endangered species, 11 vulnerable species, and 1 data-deficient species.

♦ Mammals: 20 vulnerable species, 1 endangered species, and 1 critically endangered species.

Threats to Biodiversity

Common threats to biodiversity: habitat loss, fragmentation, pollution, overfishing, draining of water bodies, and encroachment by humans