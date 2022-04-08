Telangana State failed in curbing drug menace: Governor Tamilisai

New Delhi: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan is learnt to have apprised Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the failure of the Telangana government in curbing the drug menace in the State, particularly Hyderabad.

During her 20-minute meeting with Amit Shah, the Governor discussed various issues and urged him to strengthen the Narcotics Control Bureau in Hyderabad so that it could keep an eye on international drug peddlers. She reportedly told the Home Minister that the State government had miserably failed in curbing the menace. She also expressed her concern over the increase in pub culture in the State which was giving scope for drug abuse.

The issue of protocol violation at official programmes attended by her and the government's indifference towards providing chopper services was also discussed at the meeting. Later speaking to newsmen, Tamilisai said the discussion she had with the Union Home Minister was positive and related to benefit the people of Telangana. "The discussion was fruitful and productive", the Governor said, adding that her focus is to uplift the tribal people of the state. She said she had discussed many issues pertaining to Telangana and Puducherry. There are several issues pertaining to Puducherry that come directly under the purview of Home Ministry, she added.

When asked if she had discussed the recent incidents of protocol violation, Tamilisai said Telangana Governor travels either by train or by road when she goes on district tour.

That was the only mode of transport available to her. She said she had gone by road to Sammakka Saralammaa Jathara and Yadadri temple. Now she would be visiting Ram temple in Bhadrachalam on Rama Navami either by road or by train. "I will also be going to tribal villages which are 500 kms away from Hyderabad by road, she added.

The Governor said she still does not understand why officials violated the protocol. "As the Governor, I have the power to take action against such erring officials. But I will leave it to the conscience of the people of Telangana," she added. Meanwhile, IT Minister K T Rama Rao said his government has no issue with the Governor. The State government is acting as per the provisions of the Constitution, he added.