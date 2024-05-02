Telangana State Haj Committee holds meeting with airport officials

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Haj-2024 camp, a review meeting was held on Wednesday by the Telangana State Haj Committee with officials of Saudi Airlines, Customs, GMR, BCAS, immigration and others at Haj House in Nampally on various issues, including airport check-in at Haj House, and safety & security for clearing the pilgrims at Hyderabad Embarkation point, prayer area and ablution, sitting arrangements and necessary facilities.

Shaikh Liyakat Hussain, Executive Officer, State Haj Committee presided. He, along with Irfan Shareef, Assistant Executive Officer, and officials from GMR and Saudi Airlines inspected the area for luggage screening and around the Haj House. He directed the airport officials to make best arrangements for the pilgrims. The airport officials assured that efforts would be made to make best arrangements at GMR Airport, Shamshabad.

K Nageswar Reddy, assistant director, BCAS, Vikash, assistant commandant, Sivaiah, chief security, G Damodar Reddy, Begumpet Airport, AAI AD, SIB, Mohammed Mushtaq, security coordinator (Saudi Airlines), Shaik Shahnawaz, security associate (Air India), Sohel Mohammed senior security officer (Air India), Sujit VR, GM-S&V (GHIAL), Mohammed Wahid Ali, station manager (Saudi Airlines), BSN Reddy, OSD (GHIAL), P Lakshmi Kalyan, shift in-charge (GMR), and other officers were present.

Liyakat Hussain said for the pilgrims in the twin cities vaccination will be provided at Khairatabad government hospital, King Koti government hospital, Malakpet government hospital, Golconda hospital, Nampally government hospital, and Community Health Centre in Ameerpet.

The pilgrims will be vaccinated in phases with breakup of cover numbers to control the rush at hospitals cities which will be notified shortly in Telegram Channel. The pilgrims are requested to maintain discipline and cooperate with the hospitals’ staff for smooth conduct of the vaccination.