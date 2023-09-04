Live
- Banaras Hindu University to start specialised course in ‘Kashi Studies’
- Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar prof Indranath Sengupta to be honoured with National Teachers' Award 2023
- 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' led to self-discovery, helped assess my fears, says Daisy Shah
- Australia's household spending falls for 1st time in over 2 years
- Elephant goes on rampage on highway in Andhra Pradesh
- Ex-India hockey captain Prabodh Tirkey joins Congress
- BHU to start specialised course in ‘Kashi Studies’
- Amazon to invest $15 mn in nature-based projects in Asia-Pacific
- IT Minister underlines exposure of Naidu's financial crimes
- Microsoft plans to eliminate WordPad from Windows 12
Just In
Telangana State supplies surplus power, says KTR
Highlights
Says that BJP-ruled states as well as Congress-ruled states, which boasts of being a double-engine government, have the highest power deficit
Hyderabad: Telangana Minister KTR criticized Congress and BJP once again. He complained that BJP-ruled states as well as Congress-ruled states, which boasts of being a double-engine government, have the highest power deficit. He said that Telangana was in electricity deficit in 2013-14...now it is a surplus electricity state. Telangana also ranks first in per capita electricity consumption, he said.
He said that they are giving free electricity to the farmers for 24 hours. He said that his government has developed Telangana in all ways... Telangana model is ideal for the country.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS