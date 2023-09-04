Telangana State supplies surplus power, says KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister KTR criticized Congress and BJP once again. He complained that BJP-ruled states as well as Congress-ruled states, which boasts of being a double-engine government, have the highest power deficit. He said that Telangana was in electricity deficit in 2013-14...now it is a surplus electricity state. Telangana also ranks first in per capita electricity consumption, he said.



He said that they are giving free electricity to the farmers for 24 hours. He said that his government has developed Telangana in all ways... Telangana model is ideal for the country.