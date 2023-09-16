Telangana ‘white coat docs’ will work for healthy State, nation: CM KCR

♦ He said rulers in undivided Andhra Pradesh said people of Telangana cannot rule but the State is now a role model for the country with 26 medical colleges. In the next academic year eight more colleges would be started. Along with the medical colleges, nursing colleges would come up in all districts, he stated.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday said that the ‘white coat doctors’ produced by Telangana would work for a healthy State and healthy nation.

Inaugurating nine medical colleges across the State virtually from Pragathi Bhavan, he said this was the day to be written in golden words in the history of Telangana. ‘It was a moment of pride that the health sector in Telangana was inspirational for the country’.

He said rulers in undivided Andhra Pradesh said people of Telangana cannot rule but the State is now a role model for the country with 26 medical colleges. In the next academic year eight more colleges would be started. Along with the medical colleges, nursing colleges would come up in all districts, he stated.

The CM said while there were 2,850 medical seats in 2014, today there are 8,515. To provide 85 seats to students of Telangana, the government had issued GO which was challenged, but the Health minister fought legally and was victorious in the High Court, he said. The State now has capacity to produce 10,000 doctors a year. “The way white blood cells work to increase immunity, the white coat doctors produced by Telangana will also work for healthy State and nation,” he asserted

The CM said wherever medical and health facilities are good there will be less damage in case of pandemics like Covid; wherever the governments are negligent, there will be more damage. Taking the danger into consideration 34 medical colleges are being set up; these will be 34 government hospitals for people. He lauded Harish Rao stating that he was dynamic. He called upon ministers and MLAs to visit the colleges and ensure that they are the best.

Harish Rao said for the first time in the country’s history nine medical colleges were started in a single day. Last year eight medical colleges were started in the State, he recalled. There was a saying in the past that what Bengal does today, the country follows tomorrow. The CM has turned things around by bringing up a medical college per district. He congratulated the students who joined the courses on Friday.