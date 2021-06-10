Young man arrested for selling Covid-19 medicines in Hyderabad

Remdesivir and other Covid-19 drugs are well known to be sold on the black market as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Lately, the Police officers arrested a young man as he is found selling amphotericin B injections at a higher price.

According to sources, 23-year-old Manish, a resident of Pragati Nagar, Kukatpally, Hyderabad, was arrested by the Police at his home. They also seized amphotericin B injections from him. These injections are unofficially priced at Rs. 35,000. Police arrested Manish and shifted him to Saroor Nagar police station to take further legal action.

On the other hand, ordinary people are going teary-eyed as they cannot buy injections in the black market nor they are available in hospitals. There have been several cases where relatives of patients are suffering due to the non-availability of the injections. As patients are suffering from severe respiratory problems, their relatives are rushing for remdesivir injections. With doctors saying injections are not available in public and private hospitals, people are trying to buy them from the black market. With this, some illegals are turning it into a business and earning lakhs.

Meanwhile, smugglers who have already blocked remdesivir injections in Telugu states are selling at high prices depending on the needs of the victims. If the actual price of Remidesivir is around Rs 3,000, it is being sold at ten times higher price i.e Rs 30,000. Not only in Telangana, but Remidesivir injection black market availability is also creating issues all over the country. Thus, normal people are appealing to the governments to focus on this issue and make the injections and medicines available in public and private hospitals.