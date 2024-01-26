Telugu Couple Raise the Tricolour Across 18 States

Hyderabad : What started off as a mere hobby has blossomed into a deeply rooted commitment to contribute to the tapestry of patriotism that binds us together. With finesse and an unwavering spirit, Sanjeev Rao breathes life into the fabric of national identity through the meticulous art of stitching flags. Each needle and thread he carefully guides become threads of unity, woven with precision and love. His craftsmanship transcends the mundane, reflecting a profound dedication to the art of nation-building.

Nestled along the serene banks of Hussain Sagar Lake, within the embrace of Sanjeeviah Park, a towering flagpole majestically reaches towards the sky, standing proudly at a commanding height of 88 meters. At its zenith gracefully unfurls one of the grandest Indian tricolours, an expansive canvas measuring an impressive 22 meters by 33 meters.

This remarkable spectacle owes its existence to the unwavering dedication of a visionary named Sanjeev Rao. His journey traces back to the early 1990s in Khammam, where a burgeoning passion for collecting flags of diverse countries ignited the flame within him. What started as an eclectic fascination with various national symbols evolved into a profound commitment to the art of stitching. “Embarking on this remarkable journey as a mere hobbyist, my vision was to craft the largest Indian tricolour, a dream that few believed in or supported. In the face of skepticism and limited trust from others, my determination only strengthened. Undeterred by the lack of initial support, I set out to weave my dreams into reality. I commenced stitching the tricolour, driven by a deep-seated passion to contribute something monumental to my country. In the early stages, my fascination with flags extended beyond borders. I diligently collected flags from various countries, each piece a unique thread in the tapestry of my growing ambition,” says Sanjeev Rao.

In addition to his role as a flag maker, Sanjeev Rao is a dedicated vexillologist, someone deeply immersed in the study of flags. Influenced by the insights of Michel Lupant, a renowned Belgian vexillologist and the president of the International Federation of Vexillological Association, Rao found inspiration to impart his profound love for flags to his fellow countrymen. Motivated by this encouragement, Rao took a significant step in 1995 by establishing the Indian Vexillological Association.

Learning about the opportunity to create the tricolour for Sanjeeviah Park proved to be a turning point for Rao's fortunes. The revelation came on a May morning in 2016 when he read in the newspaper about Telangana's chief minister's desire to hoist the largest Indian flag on June 2nd, marking the second anniversary of the state's creation.

Despite lacking professional flag-making experience, Rao felt compelled to lead this significant project. Serendipitously in Hyderabad on that day, he promptly rushed to the secretariat after reading the news. Determined to seize the opportunity, he met Telangana's principal secretary, shared his vision, and presented his credentials. Impressed, the principal secretary commissioned Rao the next day to stitch the flag, providing an advance of 21 lakh. Several bureaucrats such as Adhar Sinha, Sunil Sharma, Arvind Kumar and others supported the initiative later.

Padmavathi, Sanjeev Rao's spouse, has been a steadfast pillar of support for his initiative, standing by him alongside their children throughout the journey. Notably, she has carved her own niche as the first female entrepreneur in India involved in the art of flag making.

“The demands of flag maintenance are continuous and rigorous. Whether it’s the need for a swift replacement due to wear and tear or the daunting task of lowering and hoisting a new flag, the process demands meticulous attention. Even a minor tear is promptly addressed, with immediate stitching or replacement. To ensure the perpetual vigilance required, there is a dedicated individual stationed 24/7 at each flag location, meticulously monitoring its condition and responding promptly to any required action,” says Padmavathi. Together, they manage 15 tallest national flags at various locations across 18 states in India.

The Telugu couple, Sanjeev Rao and Padmavathi, passionately appeals to the government to allocate land for an International Hobby Gallery. This unique gallery serves as a tribute to the Indian national flag and showcases an extensive collection of flags, currency, coins, and stamps from 200 countries, meticulously gathered by the family. They envision the gallery as a pivotal contributor to the promotion of tourism, providing valuable knowledge for the public and student community. Through its diverse exhibits, the gallery aims to facilitate a journey through Indian and world history, geography, culture, and more. The couple believes that such a gallery would not only serve as a repository of fascinating artifacts but also as an educational resource, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of global diversity.