Telugu Sangamam celebrates cultural milestone

  • Created On:  30 Jan 2026 1:32 PM IST
Telugu Sangamam celebrates cultural milestone
Telugu Sangamam marked a decade of cultural pride with Sankranti Sammelanam 2026 at Sri Mantra Convention, Hyderabad, drawing over 2,000 attendees. Spiritual leaders, ministers, scholars, and artists gathered to celebrate Telugu language, heritage, and unity.

Blessings from Jagadguru Vidyaranya Bharathi Mahaswami and addresses by Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao and MoS Bandi Sanjay highlighted the importance of preserving traditions.

The event featured vibrant performances of Kuchipudi, Perini dance, Avadhanam, and folk arts, along with exhibitions of literature, cuisine, and crafts. Honouring cultural icons, the grand celebration reaffirmed Telugu Sangamam’s mission to promote Telugu identity globally.

