Terrorists will face harsh reality: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday labeled the terrorist attack as a cowardly act and expressed sympathy for the families of the deceased. He stated that terrorists would face harsh justice for their actions. Kumar reassured that the central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and guided by Home Minister Amit Shah, is actively monitoring the situation. He pledged support for the families of the victims.

BJPLP leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy remarked that the killing of 27 Hindus by terrorists in Pahalgam has shaken the entire humanity. He condemned the attack on these innocent tourists as evidence of the terrorists’ cowardice. Reddy indicated that the targeting of Hindus by terrorists is reminiscent of historical figures such as Aurangzeb and the Razakars, and he urged all Hindus to unite against these targeted attacks.

He further claimed that India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru’s anti-Hindu stance and the policy of independence for Kashmir have fostered Muslim terrorism in the region. He called for a unified national effort, transcending political lines, to support the Modi government in combating terrorism in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena Party Telangana State president Shivaji Sinkar condemned the terrorist attack and expressed condolences for the slain Hindus.