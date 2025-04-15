TG Archaeology Museum wallows in utter neglect, cries for attention

Hyderabad: Once again, the Telangana State Archaeology Museum, located in Public Garden, has come into limelight, as few daily morning walkers have raised concerns due to the deteriorating condition of the museum. In that regard, a few morning walkers submitted a representation letter on Monday urging to restore the structure.

Heritage activists and daily morning walkers pointed that the museum, once a proud showcase of Hyderabad’s ancient legacy, is crumbling due to administrative apathy. The museum, with its Indo-Saracenic architecture and rare antiquities, needs urgent restoration. Centuries-old trees planted during the Nizam era are at risk, and the park’s once-vibrant charm is fading. The complete structure is slowly getting blackened, few walls are damaged and anytime it can collapse. Few broken stone sculptures were found lying around without care along with large bronze cannons which are now devoid of wheel carriers. Also, there is hardly any staff to maintain the museum.

Mohammed Abid Ali, a social activist and daily morning walker said, “We are truly puzzled as to why the State government has not undertaken restoration work on one of the city’s oldest museums, which houses the 2,500-year-old Egyptian mummy of Princess Naishu, along with an impressive collection of coins. If not restored and renovated by the Archaeological Survey of India and the Telangana government, these priceless artifacts may deteriorate over time. Despite several memorandums and representations sent to the relevant officials, all our efforts have gone unanswered.”

“Typically, museums are intended to educate the public about our ancient history, but surprisingly, no activities take place in this museum. Hyderabad must not lose this irreplaceable piece of history. The State government should prioritise the beautification and conservation of the museum,” said Umesh, another morning walker.