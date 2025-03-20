TG govt draws plan to shore up green cover

Hyderabad: The State Budget for 2025-26 aims to increase the current forest cover in Telangana from 24.05% to 33%, in alignment with national forest policy goals. The Environment and Forest sector has been allocated Rs 1,023 crore for the upcoming financial year, as presented by State Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka in the State Assembly on Wednesday.

To enhance forest cover and promote sustainability, the Telangana government has launched the “Vajrotsavam Vanamahotsavam” initiative, with an ambitious target of planting 20 crore saplings across the state. “So far, an impressive 18.71 crore saplings have already been planted. Thus, making a significant contribution to environmental conservation,” he added.

As part of efforts to protect wildlife and preserve natural habitats, the government has successfully relocated residents from two villages within the Kawal Tiger Reserve.

Under the Telangana Forest Development Corporation, the development of forest guest houses in Amrabad has begun, alongside launching safari services, trekking trails, boating at Somaseela, and caravan camping facilities to enhance the eco-tourism experience. Looking ahead, the state plans to develop 18 eco-tourism hubs across Telangana, focusing on environmental sustainability and wildlife conservation by eco-friendly practices and wildlife protection regulations.