TG is now Maoist-free, says DGP CV Anand

Hyderabad: DIrector General of Police (DGP) CV Anand on Friday said that Telangana is now zero Maoist free state while 824 Maoists have surrendered, and the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) continues to monitor their movements.

Addressing the southern states police officers meeting held in Hyderabad, Anand said that with the decline of the Maoist threat and a reduced need for combing operations in the forests, personnel from the Greyhounds, SIB, and OCTOPUS units have been reorganised and redeployed to areas such as road safety.

Anand called for the establishment of a Joint Secretariat and the appointment of nodal officers by all southern states to facilitate a collective action plan against crime.

The DGP urged for strengthened information exchange and coordination among the states to effectively combat cybercrime, drug trafficking, and terrorism.

DGP stated that the Telangana Police Department has established specialised units and is effectively utilising the skills of its personnel to address the evolving nature of crime.

DGP noted that the police force is being modernised to tackle new challenges, ranging from cybercrime and drug control to road safety.

He explained that in the past, specialised units like Greyhounds and OCTOPUS were created to curb Maoist activities, carrying out successful operations in coordination with district police.

Through these efforts, Telangana has become a Naxal-free state, serving as a model for other states—a success that was also acknowledged by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The OCTOPUS unit remains dedicated to countering the threat of terrorism.

Anand also said that the Telangana Cybersecurity Bureau is playing a pivotal role in providing relief to victims of cybercrimes, having facilitated the recovery of Rs 69.4 crore for victims of cyber fraud through various portals.

The DGP explained that Telangana State Police Analytics and Resource Centre (TS-PARC) was launched to address the technical challenges faced by the police department; its objective is to enhance technical capabilities and develop modern methods for crime control.