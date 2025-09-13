TG private colleges to shut indefinitely from Sept 15

Hyderabad: In an unprecedented move, the Federation of Associations of Telangana Higher Institutions (FATHI) on Friday declared an indefinite closure of private colleges across the State starting September 15, coinciding with Engineer’s Day. The federation also announced that the day would be observed as a Black Day, marking a somber protest against the State government’s continued delay in releasing fee reimbursement dues.

The executive committee of the FATHI stated that despite repeated representations and submission of viable proposals to ease the financial burden on the government, there has been no response from the authorities. The managements have demanded the immediate release of Rs 1,200 crore in pending dues for tokens already approved under the fee reimbursement scheme, along with the establishment of a Fee Funding Bank to ensure long-term sustainability.

Crisis deepens across campuses

The delay has pushed private institutions into a severe financial crisis. Faculty and staff salaries have remained unpaid for months, forcing many educators to abandon duties due to the inability to meet basic daily needs. Academic activities have been disrupted, and with the festive Dasara season approaching, thousands of families dependent on these salaries are left without financial means to celebrate.

“The morale is at an all-time low,” said a senior college administrator. “Managements are unable to face their own faculty and staff, who are in deep distress. This is not just an institutional failure—it’s a humanitarian one.”

The FATHI decision, it said, followed the government’s response that was sparking outrage from all the stakeholders. Adding to the frustration, the government recently convened a meeting of Vice-Chancellors to discuss implementing a facial-recognition-based attendance system linked to the fee reimbursement scheme. FATHI criticized the move as a diversionary tactic aimed at reducing reimbursement allocations rather than addressing the core financial crisis.

“This is a technocratic solution to a fiscal emergency,” said a FATHI spokesperson. “It only adds to the suffering of students, faculty, and management.”

The indefinite strike, set to begin on September 15, celebrated nationally as Engineer’s Day in honor of Sri Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, will now be marked as a Black Day in Telangana’s private education sector. FATHI stated that if Visvesvaraya were alive today, he would be deeply saddened by the state of professional education in the region.

The federation expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to students and parents but held the government solely responsible for the crisis. “Education, livelihoods, and the future of lakhs of students cannot be compromised any further,” the statement concluded.

The strike is set to continue until the government releases the pending dues and engages meaningfully with institutional stakeholders.