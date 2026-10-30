TG stance vindicated in SC

Hyderabad: The Telangana government achieved a historic legal victory in the long-standing Miyapur land dispute as the Supreme Court delivered a landmark verdict concerning prime land under Survey Numbers 100 and 101 in Miyapur village, Serilingampally mandal, Ranga Reddy district.

The apex court dismissed appeals, including Civil Appeal No 10699 of 2013, filed by private individuals claiming proprietary rights over more than 550 acres of prime government land. A judicial bench comprising Justice MM Sundresh and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma delivered the final judgment on Thursday, effectively ending a decades-long legal tussle over government property valued at thousands of crores of rupees.

According to official revenue records, 277 acres and 5 guntas in Survey Number 100, alongside 273 acres and 34 guntas in Survey Number 101 in Miyapur, are explicitly registered as government land.

Private litigants had approached various courts claiming ownership rights over these vast tracts.

A special court originally ruled in favour of the state government in 1997, followed by a supportive judgment from the High Court in 2003. Private parties subsequently challenged the High Court decision before the Supreme Court, where the matter remained pending for nearly 23 years.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy placed special emphasis on resolving the prolonged litigation, directing senior officials to expedite legal proceedings to safeguard valuable state assets.

Senior Advocate Vaidyanathan presented compelling legal arguments on behalf of the Telangana government, submitting key documentary evidence including historical revenue records, setwar land settlement files, khasra registers, and previous judicial orders to prove state ownership.

The government highlighted findings from lower courts that had exposed clear irregularities in revenue entries cited by private claimants to justify their rights. Convinced by the government submissions, the Supreme Court dismissed the private appeals, securing complete legal protection for public property.