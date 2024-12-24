TG to showcase T-Culture in big way at Bharat Parv

Hyderabad: Though there will be no Telangana tableaux this time during the Republic Day parade, the government has decided to participate in the five-day annual festival ‘Bharat Parv’ organised by the Government of India in Delhi.

Bharat Parv is a five-day annual festival that celebrates India's cultural di-versity and heritage. It usually takes place around Republic Day celebra-tions. The festival includes a variety of events, such as cultural perfor-mances, food festivals, crafts exhibitions, folk performances, tableaux display, dhol, puppet, and magic shows. The festival's goal is to promote the idea of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (One India, Great India) and to enhance the spirit of patriotism.

The state government will showcase the developmental activities in the state with the slogan ‘Telangana rising.’ This will provide a good platform to present the progressive and proactive policies of the government re-garding various projects, including

tourism and other developmental ac-tivities. It will also provide an opportunity for the state government to promote the initiative it had taken in the sectors of spiritual, medical and eco-tourism.

The State Government is keen to promote the recently announced tour-ism projects like water sports, house boats and river festivals on Krishna and Godavari rivers on the lines of Venice Water Carnival.

Telangana and Hyderabadi cuisines mainly the famous Hyderabad biryani and Irani chai is set to attract the visitors at Bharat Parv. A special crea-tive team will be given the responsibility to make the stalls attractive. This the government feels will help not only in promoting the brand im-age of Hyderabad and Telangana but also will help in attracting domestic and international tourists.