TG Tourism inks MoU with BookMyShow for boosting concert economy

Hyderabad: In a landmark move to position Telangana on the global live entertainment map, BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Telangana Tourism. Supported by the Government of Telangana, the partnership will facilitate international-scale concerts and boost the concert economy through world-class infrastructure, cultural vibrancy and economic growth in the state.

The MoU was formally signed at the Telangana Tourism Conclave 2025, held at Sampradaya Vedika, Shilpa Ramam, today, by Ashish Hemrajani, Founder & CEO, BookMyShow and Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary, Telangana Tourism, in the presence of Chief Minister of Telangana, A Revanth Reddy.

Ashish Hemrajani, Founder & CEO, BookMyShow, said, “Telangana is poised to become a cultural hub in India, and this partnership lays the foundation for world-class live entertainment at scale. Through this MoU, we aim to strengthen infrastructure around concerts and the concert economy with the Government of Telangana, enable more national and international performances, drive skill development and uplift the local ecosystem.

Hyderabad is a vibrant city and very close to other major cities in the south, with excellent connectivity, state-of-the-art infrastructure and a high-tech landscape at par with global cities. By working closely with forward-thinking state governments such as Telangana, we can enable world-class experiences for fans and build sustainable impact for local economies.”