TGCHE Chairman conveys greetings

Hyderabad: Telangana Higher Education Council (TGCHE) extended greetings to the students who have passed the Intermediate examinations in the results announced on Tuesday.

In a communique on Tuesday, TGCHE Chairman Prof V Balakista Reddy congratulated all students who have successfully passed their Intermediate examinations, and said, “You are now on the verge of pursuing higher education, and we warmly welcome you to the undergraduate courses available across Telangana.”

“The TGCHE is pleased to announce that the undergraduate syllabi at all conventional universities in Telangana have been redesigned to align with current employment trends and global standards. These courses now incorporate emerging areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, and project-based learning to enhance your employability,” he said.

“Additionally, they offer industry-relevant skills and foster research and critical thinking. TGCHE is dedicated to making Telangana a hub of academic excellence and innovation. We are excited to welcome the new cohort of learners to the TGCHE family through the DOST platform, and we are committed to guiding you toward a bright and successful future,” he added.