TGCHE Chairman unveils international journal on Generative AI in education

Hyderabad: Professor V Balakista Reddy, Chairman of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), formally launched the Special Issue of the International Journal of Research and Analytical Reviews (IJRAR) at the TGCHE Office on Wednesday. The journal, which has an impressive impact factor of 9.47, was formerly listed under UGC-CARE and is published by Government Degree College (GDC), Gambhiraopet.

The Special Issue features 40 peer-reviewed research papers and adheres to international publication ethics and standards, reflecting the scholarly rigour of Telangana’s higher education institutions.

Speaking at the event, Prof Reddy emphasised the transformative potential of Generative AI in reshaping teaching, learning, and research. He noted its ability to enhance content creation, bridge learning gaps, and foster interdisciplinary collaboration. However, he cautioned against overreliance, advocating for ethical governance, digital literacy, and responsible integration of AI tools in academia.

The launch ceremony was also graced by Vice-Chairmen Prof E Purushotham and Prof S K Mahmood, along with Secretary Prof Sriram Venkatesh.