TGCSB sounds warning on WhatApp message frauds

Hyderabad: Following a rise in complaints about cybercrime during the Diwali festive season, Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) officials on Thursday warned the public about a fraudulent WhatsApp message circulating in the Prime Minister’s name.

The message falsely claims that the Central government is offering an Rs 8,000 Diwali cash benefit to all Indian citizens.

The message contains a suspicious website link and urges recipients to click on it to claim the alleged benefit. Cyber criminals used the trick during Diwali to loot the citizens’ money.

TGCSB Director Shikha Goel on Thursday said that the message is designed to mislead people by exploiting the festive season and creating the impression of an official government scheme.

Such suspicious links may lead users to fraudulent websites that attempt to collect personal and banking information, facilitate unauthorised UPI transactions, or expose devices to malicious software.

“The public is advised not to believe, click on or forward such unverified messages. The authenticity of any government cash-benefit scheme should be confirmed through official government websites and verified announcements.

TGCSB advises citizens never to disclose OTPs, UPI PINs, passwords, bank account details or other sensitive information on unverified websites.

People should not pay any fee or provide banking credentials to claim a benefit advertised through unsolicited messages.

Citizens should also avoid forwarding such messages, as doing so may expose others to cyber fraud,” Shikha Goel said.

Anyone who has clicked on a suspicious link should avoid entering further information and take appropriate steps to secure their accounts and device.

If an unauthorised financial transaction has occurred, the victim should immediately contact their bank and report the incident by calling 1930 or lodging a complaint through www.cybercrime.gov.in.

TGCSB urged the public to remain vigilant during the festive season and follow the cyber-safety message: “PAUSE • THINK • VERIFY” before clicking links, sharing information or making digital payments.