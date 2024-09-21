TGFDC releases fish into ponds for balancing eco-system

Hyderabad: Telangana Forest Development Corporation Vice Chairman and Managing Director Dr G Chandrasekhar Reddy released around 7,000 small (baby) fish in the Botanical Garden Boating Pond, 8,000 fish in the Night Safari Pond, 6,000 fish in the Pala Pitta Cycling Park Pond and 11,000 fish in a large pond and 6,000 in a small pond at Forest Trek Park on Friday.

According to officials, these fish are of four types – including Gold Wire Fish, Catla Fish, Indian Salmon and Grass Carp fish.

“Earlier, in the park, many kinds of birds were living. When it comes to the bird species, barbet, Asiatic koel and rare birds like malkova, aora, black drongo, wood sand piper, shikra, Indian robin, purple sun bird, woodpeckers, parakeets, mini vets, etc. resided on red sandalwood, kadamba, bamboo, Syzygium, Terminalia arjuna, mahogani, Miyawaki forest, cassia fistula and such trees. In that way, the park ponds and trees are useful for birds to re-create their habitat,” stated TGFDC VC and MD Dr G Chandrasekhar Reddy.