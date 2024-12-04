TGIC’s assistive tech solutions empower the disabled

Hyderabad: The Telangana Innovation Cell (TGIC) on Tuesday concluded the 5th edition of the Assistive Technology (AT) Summit. The Telangana Assistive Technology (AT) Summit 5.0, organised by the TGIC, aimed to showcase cutting-edge AT solutions, promote local innovation, foster collaborations between diverse stakeholders, advocate for inclusive policies, and celebrate the UN's International Day of Persons with Disabilities. The summit strived to improve accessibility, mobility, and independence for people with disabilities and the elderly, ultimately creating a more inclusive society.

During the session, various panel discussions took place that included governance in AT—policy, accessibility, and scalability; ecosystem engagement—building an inclusive innovation network for AT. A dedicated stall expo showcased the latest AT innovations from startups and innovators, providing a platform for networking and knowledge sharing. Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary, IT&C department, Telangana, said, "The AT Summit is a demonstration of Telangana's commitment to inclusive innovation. We are proud to support initiatives that empower people with disabilities and create a more accessible society." Ajit Rangnekar, CIO of Telangana, added, "This summit has brought together many of the stakeholders who, working together, have developed and can further develop innovations that will help people with disabilities."