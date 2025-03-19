TGPWU expands boycott of airport trips

Hyderabad: The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU), intensified its boycott of airport trips facilitated by aggregators companies – Ola, Uber, and Rapido. This campaign is a direct response to the unfairly low fares imposed by app aggregators, which have severely impacted the livelihoods of cab drivers, especially those operating at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad.

On Tuesday, as many as 52,000 drivers joined the campaign so far, making this a historic protest for fair pay and just treatment.

According to TGPWU, despite multiple representations to the government of Telangana, Transport Department, aggregator companies, and GMR Airport authorities, no action has been taken. The TGPWU demands immediate intervention to implement a uniform fare structure that guarantees fair pay and economic security for gig and platform workers.

Shaik Salauddin, founder president of TGPWU, stated, “The union has repeatedly voiced concerns about unfair fare structures.

These low fares not only reduce driver earnings but also fail to acknowledge their time and efforts. We urge the Telangana government, transport authorities, and GMR Airport to act immediately and implement a standardised pricing policy that is just for both drivers and passengers.”

TGPWU’s key demands include – to revise fares so that they are fair and sustainable; immediate intervention by the government, transport department, and airport authorities to regulate and standardise pricing policies for aggregator companies; accountability from Ola, Uber, and Rapido to ensure fair compensation for drivers; awareness campaign to educate passengers on the financial struggles faced by gig and platform workers.

TGPWU urges all drivers, gig and platform workers, and the public to support this movement and stand in solidarity for fair pay and dignified working conditions.