TGSPDCL officials to trim trees for safety

Hyderabad: Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) officials in the Saifabad division are undertaking tree trimming activities...

Hyderabad: Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) officials in the Saifabad division are undertaking tree trimming activities on Tuesday to prevent overgrown branches from interfering with electric wires.

Areas covered: Little Flower School area, Director of Finance area, Sujatha school area, Medwin Hospital area, Vijaya Bank on Chapal Road area, Mahesh Nagar area. 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm: 11kv Babukhan estate feeder Areas covered: Babukhan estate area, LB Stadium road, HP petrol pump area, Commissioner Office, Nizam hostel area, LB Stadium, Jagadamba Jewellers building. 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm: 11 kV AP Tourism Feeder Areas covered: Ambedkar Statue Tank Bund area, Liberty petrol pump area, oil seed quarters area, Stanza building area, and Dadus sweet shop area.

