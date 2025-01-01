Live
TGSRTC to run 6,432 Sankranti special buses
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has planned to run 6,432 special buses for Sankranti.
While 4,484 special buses were planned for last Sankranti, the Corporation operated about 5,246 buses in view of the passenger rush. In view of this, 6,432 special buses have been arranged this time, which will be available to passengers from January 9 to 15.
Free bus transport facilities will be in place for women in the PalleVelugu express, city ordinary and metro express buses running for Sankranti as part of the State government’s Mahalaxmi scheme. “Advance reservations for special buses should be made on www.tgsrtcbus.in. For more information passengers can contact the RTC call centre numbers 040-69440000 or 040-23450033,” said a senior official.