THCAA flays SC collegium decision transferring two judges

Hyderabad: A resolution was passed by the extraordinary general body meeting of the Telangana High Court Advocates’ Association (THCAA) on Wednesday condemning the Supreme Court Collegium’s ‘inadvertent’ transfer decision of two HC judges--Justices Perugu Sree Sudha and Kasoju Surender.

THCAA president A Jagan said have requested the appointment of Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna. As soon as we get the appointment, will express our dissent to him regarding the collegium’s decision. He said he will hand over the resolution to CJI.

Jagan said he has been invited by the Allahabad High Court on April 26 to attend the lecture on “Judicial Accountability”.

Meanwhile, members of THCAA on Wednesday protested in front of gate 6 of the court strongly condemning the terror attack in Pahalgam, terming it dastardly and cowardly targeting innocent civilians. Jagan said the incident attacks nation’s sovereignty, integrity and unity. He urged the government to take immediate action and measures against such incidents.

THCAA secretary Khaja Vizarath Ali described the attack a heinous act that deeply shook the nation’s conscience. He expressed heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families. The association called for peace, unity, and an end to violence.

Advocates V Raghunath, K V Rama Rao, Srinivas Yadav, Sambasiva Rao among others participated in the protest.