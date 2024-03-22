The National Medical Commission has preponed the NEET-PG 2024 entrance examination to June 23.

Hyderabad : The decision was taken in a meeting held by the Post Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB), National Medical Commission with Medical Counseling Committee, Directorate General for Health Sciences and National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences.

The earlier date was July 4, 2024. The following timeline was decided with regard to conduct of NEET PG-2024:-

Conduct of NEET PG-2024 on June, 23, 2024. Declaration of result will be by July 15, 2024 and counselling will be from August 5 2024 to October 15, 2024.

The start of academic session will be from September 16, Sep 2024 and the last date of joining will be October 21, 2024. It was also decided that the cut off date for completion of internship to become eligible for NEET PG-2024 is August 15, 2024.



All candidates desirous of taking the NEET PG-2024 have been requested to take-cognizance of the above dates, the NMC said.