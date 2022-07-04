The New Mantra: Service, balance, restraint, dialogue

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon the party rank and file to learn from the mistakes of the political parties which had ruled the country for long but are now in 'terminal decline'. Stating that the country was fed up with dynastic politics and dynastic parties, Modi said that it would be difficult for them to survive long.

Emphasising on the need for party workers to stay connected to people, he said they should not make fun of or jeer at the parties which are in terminal decline and instead learn from their mistakes. Recalling that he had noted in a 2016 party meet about BJP workers having qualities of "Sevabhaav, Santulan, Sanyam, Samnway, Sakaratmak, Sadbhavana and Samvad" (Service, balance, restraint, coordination, positivity, empathy and dialogue), he emphasised on qualities such as restraint, balanced outlook and coordination among them. In his speech at the final session of the BJP national executive, Modi called upon party workers to strive to make India 'Shreshtha' (great) and asserted that its goal should be 'Triptikaran' (fulfilment) from 'Tushtikaran' (appeasement in terms of foreign relations).

Modi said this will lead to 'sabka vikas'. He called for taking out 'Sneh Yatra'. He called for "P2 to G2" (Pro-people to good governance) in the party's political and governance model. The two-day National Executive meeting saw the party taking stock of its organisational activities and lauding the Modi government over its economic policies and overall governance.

Issues such as the killing of a tailor in Udaipur by Islamic fanatics and the Nupur Sharma row were not discussed in the meeting, though the obituary reference did mention tailor Kanhaiya Lal. Referring to Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar, a name with roots in the city's Hindu cultural heritage, Modi said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel laid the foundation of "Ek Bharat" (United India) by integrating the region into the Union and it is the BJP's historical obligation to build 'Shreshtha Bharat'.

Everything that is good in the country belongs to every Indian, he said, asserting that the BJP believes in this philosophy and that is why it celebrates leaders like Patel, who was a Congress stalwart, and paid tributes to every prime minister through a museum dedicated to all previous PMs.

The Prime Minister also hit back at opposition parties for questioning the BJP's democratic credentials and asked what the status of democracy within their organisations. Modi also referred to the BJP-led NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and lauded her journey from humble background and asked party MPs and MLAs to ensure that they cast valid votes as even a small error may render them invalid.