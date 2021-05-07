This virus has worked as a boon to me: Covid survivor

Hyderabad: This pandemic brings in a lesson to all. The lesson is we should look things from a positive angle and realised how our own mistakes push us into troubles. No one should lower the guard and should not compromise as far as hygiene is considered. Ensure that the mask covers your nose and chin, sanitise hands regularly and maintain social distance. If you think you can freely and happily breathe air, you will be in trouble as it happened in my case, says Hari Bandari, a 39- year-old who got discharged from Sunshine Hospital in Secunderabad recently.



Hari said, "Yes going through the initial trauma was tough but now I realised that this virus worked as a boon to me as it made me realise how mother Earth provides us with fresh and free oxygen. "During my treatment when I was on oxygen I realized how lucky we are that every day we get to inhale fresh air," Hari said.

He tested positive for Covid last month following which he suffered with breathing issues. "My oxygen levels were very low due to which I was admitted in Sunshine Hospital. This period was little tough as I was tensed and scared thinking of my family members, more than the virus what will happen to them. Staying in the isolated room initially leads to anxiety and depression but make sure that you dont give up on yourself, I tried to drive away negative thoughts and always believed that I would recover,'' Hari added.

Almost after 20 days I was able to walk and could breathe without the support of oxygen cylinder.

He urged people not to ignore health guidelines issued by the government, to get vaccinated and have faith in the system. This will help in defeating the novel Coronavirus.

"Stay Home, boost immunity levels, be positive and don't let negativity chase away your thoughts and let us work and pray to see that soon there will be bright sunshine in our lives," Hari turns philosophic.