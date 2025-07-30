Thousands throng temples, offer prayers to serpent deities

Hyderabad: The city witnessed a wave of devotees as thousands of them gathered at prominent Naga Amma temples across Hyderabad and Secunderabad to celebrate Naga Panchami, a traditional Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of serpent deities.

From early morning, people were seen standing in long queues outside temples such as the Naga Amma Temple in Lalbazar, Tirumalagiri, at Seetharam Bagh, Dattatreya Pahad and other places where families arrived with offerings of milk, turmeric, kumkum, sweet and flower. The temple echoed with chanting of slokas and sounds of bells, as women performed special Naga pooja for the welfare of their children and family.

At the Naga Amma Temple in Clock Tower, Secunderabad, the crowd continued to grow through the day. Local devotees, along with visitors from surroundings areas, participated in the rituals barefoot, some even crawling around the deity as a mark of respect and fulfillment of vows. The Dilsukhnagar Naga Amma Temple was brightly decorated with flowers and traditional lamps. Priests conducted abhishekam with milk and honey while devotees recited sacred mantras. Special stalls were set up nearby to provide pooja essentials to the public.

In Begumpet, the Naga Amma Temple witnessed a mix of young and old devotees, many of whom were seen tying turmeric dipped threads around anthills (serpents mounds) and trees, a symbolic ritual seeking protection from evil and fulfillment of wishes.

Meanwhile, the Naga Devatha Temple in Tarnaka also saw significant footfall. Devotees gathered under trees where serpent idols were placed and offered prayers. Women fasted and performed the puja, praying for marital bliss, family prosperity, and good health.

Local police teams were deployed around temple premises to manage traffic and ensure orderly darshan. Despite the crowds, the spirit of devotion remained calm and peaceful. Naga Panchami continues to be a reminder of deep-rooted traditions and beliefs, with temples turning into spiritual hubs on this auspicious day.